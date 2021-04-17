Alvina Eva Forsch Reidy
Alvina Eva Forsch Reidy passed away in Missoula on April 12th of natural causes. Alvina is survived by her three daughters, Sharon, Jan and Kathy. She was born on March 12, 1933, in Mott, ND on the homestead farm of her parents, Adam and Eva Forsch who immigrated from Russia and Germany. She was the youngest of 11 siblings. She had nine sisters and two brothers, including twins who did not survive birth. Her parents were hardworking, and she inherited their determination and grittiness.
Alvina moved to Missoula from North Dakota at an early age. She lived with her parents in a tiny one-bedroom house with a big garden. She attended Franklin grade school. Her determination to support herself started early; working multiple jobs to graduate from Missoula County High School. She was the first in her family to graduate high school.
She walked to school and work. She said at times she occasionally maneuvered under trains blocking her route to get from school to work at the Northern Pacific Hospital; where she did dishes and plated food for patients. One day while walking to school she was offered a ride by a handsome driver in an Eddy's bread truck, who ended up being the love of her life. Jack and Alvina married on October 14th, 1951 in Butte, MT.
She started her dental career working in several dental offices in Missoula, most notably Dr. William Fry who specialized in pediatric dentistry. She worked as a dental assistant with many of Missoula's children during the 1950's and 1960's. After Dr. Fry's retirement she worked with Dr. Harley Raykowski as the office manager.
Alvina was very proud of her daughters who she pushed to be strong and independent. Two of her daughters (Sharon and Jan) followed in dental careers as registered dental hygienists. Kathy is a Health Care Administrator for Catholic Health Initiatives.
After retirement Alvina supported her husband Jack in his election to Missoula City Counsel, including going door to door campaigning for him. She enjoyed volunteering at the Missoula Food Bank. Alvina loved being surrounded by younger volunteers, many of whom were college students. Her favorite saying was, “If you don't have anything good to say about someone, don't say anything at all”. She saw the good in everyone. She also said, “Don't worry everything will be alright,”.
Alvina loved her home and created a beautiful yard by planting flowers and trees. Her knack of gardening left a beautiful oasis along the edge of Garland Park.
Al had a thing for owls. She wore them at Halloween, as footwear, on clothing, bedspreads, and had many owl paintings and decorations. Second to owls were Hershey bars. Whimsy aside, she was such a true believer in science she donated her remains to the Montana Body Donation program at Montana State University in Bozeman.
After 67 years of marriage Jack passed, and Al moved to the Spruce House at the Beehive Homes of Missoula. She was content and happy there with Suzy her loving dog. The caregivers at the Beehive enjoyed having her. Alvina appreciated the caregivers and residents, and we can't thank them enough for their thoughtfulness and care. They are special angels.
During her transition Hospice of Missoula was remarkable. They provided comfort, support and guidance to she and her family. Special thanks to Ama, Kristen and Adam.