Alvina Eva Forsch Reidy

Alvina was very proud of her daughters who she pushed to be strong and independent. Two of her daughters (Sharon and Jan) followed in dental careers as registered dental hygienists. Kathy is a Health Care Administrator for Catholic Health Initiatives.

After retirement Alvina supported her husband Jack in his election to Missoula City Counsel, including going door to door campaigning for him. She enjoyed volunteering at the Missoula Food Bank. Alvina loved being surrounded by younger volunteers, many of whom were college students. Her favorite saying was, “If you don't have anything good to say about someone, don't say anything at all”. She saw the good in everyone. She also said, “Don't worry everything will be alright,”.

Alvina loved her home and created a beautiful yard by planting flowers and trees. Her knack of gardening left a beautiful oasis along the edge of Garland Park.

Al had a thing for owls. She wore them at Halloween, as footwear, on clothing, bedspreads, and had many owl paintings and decorations. Second to owls were Hershey bars. Whimsy aside, she was such a true believer in science she donated her remains to the Montana Body Donation program at Montana State University in Bozeman.