Alvina F (Vi) Willison

Alvina F (Vi) Willison was born to Peter and Christine (Kreger) Glantz on January 7, 1924 in Sheridan, Wyoming, the youngest of 11 children.

Vi passed away at St. Pat's Hospital on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the age of 99 years + 5 months. Four of her siblings lived 99+ years.

Vi married Cecil Hines in 1942. To this union, 3 sons were born: Larry, Ron and Dale. In 1966, she married Vern K. Willison. Vern passed away in 2005.

Vi is survived by her sons and their families: Larry, (Fran) Hines, Land O'Lakes, FL., Ron (Joyce) Hines, Huson, MT., and Dale (Dana) Hines, Carson City, NV. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th, 2023, at Frenchtown Community Church, 16250 Mullan Rd, Frenchtown MT with Pastor Scott Davis officiating.