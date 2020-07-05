ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alyson Mullen Gustafson was born in Butte on Nov. 3, 1961. Ali died over the Fathers' Day weekend June, 2020, in her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She was the daughter of Marg and Don Mullen of Corvallis. She is also survived by her three children, Dylan, Connor and Gunnar, each of whom resides in Portland, Oregon. She also leaves two brothers, Terry and Pat, two sisters, Mary and Laurie, and a large extended family.