Amy Scalf Evans

Born in Kalispell, Montana August 15, 1971, Amy Scalf Evans entered the world as an absolute ray of sunshine in the lives of Jim & Lynn Scalf, on their first wedding anniversary. Amy passed away April 26, 2023, leaving profound sadness and heavy hearts for all fortunate enough to have known her.

Amy grew up in Kalispell and graduated from Flathead High School. Amy was an Honors graduate of Washington State University. She was the President of Motor Board and a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and later of the Midland chapter of P.E.O.

Amy was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend, deeply cherished by all whose paths she crossed. While she cheerfully answered to Amy, Amy Jean, Ames and Amers, we are certain her favorite term of endearment was "Mom". She adored her husband, Robert, and their two children, Avery and Nate, were her proudest accomplishments and greatest joys.

To know Amy was to know her persistent altruism and compassion for animals of all shapes, sizes and sorts. Any chirping, barking, neighing, meowing, peeping, bleating critters in need that crossed her path were immediately welcomed into her life and home. A lifetime love of horses brought her close to many horses that she rode on many trails, show rings and polo fields across the country. A good day for Amy was to come home covered in horse sweat and hair.

Amy had a loving presence when she entered a room and sheer joy emanated from her beautiful and ever-present smile. She embraced life with exuberance and invited others along with her zeal for life. Amy loved life and her zest for it was contagious. She was incredibly beautiful inside and out.

Amy's happy places were numerous because she brought light and fun everywhere she went. She enjoyed traveling to see family and friends. She loved concerts, sporting events, and other adventures. She cherished her mountains, lakes, and valleys of Montana, the streets of New Orleans, and Amy loved sinking her toes in the sand on the beaches of Mexico and other beautiful beaches with Robert.

Amy is survived by her husband Robert, her children, Avery & Nate, her parents, Lynn & Jim Scalf, brother Ryan and Christy Scalf and nephew Kannon, in-laws Bart & Nena Evans, Gene & McCauley Evans, and too many animals and friends to count.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any animal rescue, animal shelter, beach and ocean clean-up charities, or a charity of your choice.