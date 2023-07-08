Anastasia “Ann” Molaris

Anastasia “Ann” Molaris, 95, of Missoula, passed away at home of natural causes on July 5, 2023.

Born the youngest of four on May 16,1928 in Burlington, VT to Thomas and Blanche Counos, she lived in St. Albans, VT where her family owned and ran the Blue Lion Grille. After graduating high school from Bellows Free Academy in 1946, she earned her RN diploma at St Luke's Columbia School of Nursing in New York City in 1951. She fell in love with Basil “Bill” Molaris, a native New Yorker also of immigrant parents. They married on September 6, 1951 and worked as hospital nurses while putting Bill through graduate school in hospital administration.

The family moved to Clifton, NJ in 1959 with their 2 toddlers, living in the same home for 52 years, where Ann was a loving and attentive mother. Ann worked as a private duty nurse until she retired in her early 50's.

She loved fashion, finding bargains and sewing her own clothes to make her unique and classy outfits. Spending the summers with her natal family at their “camp” on Lake Champlain, they water skied, fished and shopped for antiques. Each year she and Bill drove to the coast of Maine for their summer vacation without kids, returning to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary near Acadia National Park.

Ann and Bill traveled extensively through the United States and abroad, driving all day and enjoying the scenery. Never one to shrink from an adventure, she rode on the top of the bus with the luggage on the twisty mountain roads of Ecuador to get a better view. While at her side for each thrilling moment, Bill said he didn't need a sense of adventure as she had enough for them both. Highlights included three trips to Greece to connect to their shared heritage. Russia, China and the Galápagos Islands were also memorable trips. One friend suggested a tour to several countries typically off the beaten path, but Ann stated she had “been there already”.

Ann and family moved to Missoula in 2012 and were embraced as a member of Susan's extended family. Unfortunately, Bill passed away that year, but Ann made a fun, fulfilling life for herself by playing bridge at the Senior Center, going to The Montana Club for 90% discounts with her birthday group, hiking Waterworks Hill to see the bitterroots, and socializing with family and friends. A life-long health enthusiast, this petite woman went to the gym 5 days a week, hiked the M at age 90, participated in the Harvard Nurses' Health Study and remained informed by subscribing to many health newsletters. She was a loving mother and generous friend. We will miss her adventurous spirit and hearty laugh.

Survivors include her son David, Missoula; daughter Susan (Barry Dutton), Missoula and many nieces and nephews. Ann's Montana in-laws who embraced her as their matriarch include Kathy Dutton (Richard Goldberg); Terry (Ken) Egan; Vicky (Doug) Wallace, Port Orange, FL; Jon Dutton, Vaughn, MT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Missoula Senior Center. At her request, Ann will be cremated without a memorial service. She and Bill are busy embarking on their last big road trip. Please see gardencityfh.com for a more detailed tribute to her life.