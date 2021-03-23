Andrea Louise Blackburn passed into the loving arms of Heavenly Father, and her angel family that passed before her on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She will be cherished and remembered by her loving family; mother, Judith Shannon; father, Eric Blackburn; loving children, Ross Gardner, Garet (Aliese) Gardner, Alee Llewellyn, (Tyson) Amber Bowen; sisters (Douglas) Patty Fotheringham and Penny McGriff; brothers, Shane Shannon and Michael Shannon; grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many loving friends.

To know Andrea was to love her. She made friends easily and genuinely cared for everyone. Her love was unconditional and she wanted the best for her family and friends. Andrea loved to laugh, be silly, and spend time with those she loved. Her beautiful spirit always shined through, no matter how she felt about herself. Andrea was truly a loving angel on Earth. We will miss her tremendously.