MISSOULA — On Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, Andrew Craigan Harris began eternity with Jesus!
Andrew was born Jan. 8, 1997, in Kalispell to Greg and Jeanie Harris. He joined siblings Tiger, Joshua, Hannah and Caleb.
He grew up in Kalispell, attending Trinity Lutheran Preschool; Edgerton Elementary; Kalispell Middle School and Glacier High School. He graduated with the class of 2015.
Not only did Andrew excel in the classroom, but he was a gifted and talented athlete. He was a defensive end for the Glacier Wolfpack and was on the first ever state championship team his senior year. He was a first team all-state player and captain of the undefeated class AA state champion Glacier Wolfpack football team. He also participated in basketball and track.
Then he realized his dream and became a Montana Grizzly Football player. It was an honor for him to sign with the Grizzlies and to be an active part of a great team with great coaches.
Growing up, Andrew worked for the family business, Grizzly Security Armored Express. He was positioned to one day run the company when he graduated this coming December as a Business Management major, from the University of Montana.
Andrew loved spending time with his family, whether it was on a pack-trip in the mountains, hunting, riding horses and his precious pup, “Cooper”.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John C. and Lorna D. Schwartz of Kalispell and his paternal grandfather E. Price Harris of Kalispell.
He is survived by his parents, Gregory E. Harris of Kalispell, his mother, Jeanie Schwartz Simmons and step-father, J. Scott Simmons of Cut Bank; his brothers, Christopher Tiger (Sarah) of Bigfork, Joshua John (Brooke) of Missoula; Caleb Ely of Billings; his sister, Hannah Belle Evans (Thomas) of Cut Bank.
He was the best uncle ever to his nephew, Carter and niece Lydia Evans of Cut Bank, and his niece, Violet Harris of Missoula; he absolutely adored them!
Also surviving is his paternal grandmother, Orene Harris of Kalispell, his aunties, Helene Jane (Jim) Felker of Wisconsin, Anne Marie (Dan) Zorn of Washington and Tiena Harris of Kalispell, uncle Chris (Terri) Schwartz of Wisconsin. He also leaves behind his precious cousins of Montana, Washington and Wisconsin.
Most important of all is that in the spring of 2002, when Andrew was 5 ½ years old, he understood how much Jesus loved him and invited Jesus into his heart. Our sweet boy is now home and safe, forever!
We will be celebrating Andrew’s life on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Canvas Church, 255 Summit Ridge Dr., Kalispell; a gathering will follow.
The family suggests memorials in Andrew’s name be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.