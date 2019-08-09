MISSOULA — Andrew “Drew” Patrick Hossle, 31, died unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2019, in Missoula.
Drew was born on Aug. 3, 1988, in Denver, Colorado, to Marcy and Pat Hossle, where he spent the following 11 years running around the front yard playing make believe with his sister Tierney and dominating the soccer field. His family then moved to Missoula where he attended Sentinel High School, where he discovered kayaking and his love of the river. He graduated from the University of Montana where he was the sole earner of a degree in Classic Greek. No one who met Drew could deny that he had a strong affinity for shock value. Whether it was a pair of hooters shorts under his clothes to reveal at any moment, or a purple pair of long johns on stage while 1000 fellow high school students were serenaded, mouths agape, by a didgeridoo, Drew was ready to entertain. He went on to pursue a career in mental health where he met his wife Brigit, and together they dedicated their lives giving kids who were dealt the worst hands, the life they couldn’t get at home. Drew was an Eagle Scout, served two terms as President of Sigma Chi, and was a Master Mason and Shriner, serving as Worshipful Master of his lodge.
He is survived by his wife, parents, sister, dog Coda, and too many friends to count.
A GoFundMe has been organized in his name to remove the financial strain from his family so they may grieve unencumbered. For condolences and memorial service information go to gardencityfh.com.