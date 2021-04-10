Andrew Joseph Horan Rainey
Andrew Joseph Horan Rainey, born February 21, 1985, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his home on the morning of March 16, 2021. Andrew was born in Tacoma, WA, and raised in Tracyton, WA. He was the ASB president of Olympic High School class of 2003, graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in Literature in 2007, and received his Master's in Teaching in 2019.
Andrew treated life as an adventure and it was infectious to those around him. He backpacked through South America solo in 2011. Within a year he loaded a U-Haul with the love of his life, Kira, and headed for an adventure in Missoula, Montana where they lived from 2012-2019. They had recently returned to the PNW, eager to start the next chapter of their life together.
Andrew was a talented musician, lover of literature, and an outdoor enthusiast. He took his guitar everywhere and was a creative force in multiple music projects, including bands with friends and solo endeavors. He lived life to his own beat and inspired others to do the same. Those lucky enough to be around him knew his contagious joy, warm heart, impressive dance moves, and less impressive puns and jokes. He was an active community member, loyal friend, and wonderful family man. He completed his master's in teaching and had found his calling in the classroom. He was an inspiring educator who cared deeply for his students and promoted equity in education.
He will be remembered for the laughter he inspired, the love he shared and his ability to bring out the best and the weirdest in others. The way his charisma lit up every room and made everyone around him feel included was unique and quintessentially Andrew.
He is survived by his loving wife Kira and dog Salta, his parents Roy and Carol, Barbara “Gma” Rainey, his siblings Dan, Megan and their families, and the numerous friendships he cultivated. A service to celebrate his life and spirit will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in his honor at any Wells Fargo to the Andrew Rainey Memorial Fund for future projects with the school district.
You may send your condolences and share memories of Andrew to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.