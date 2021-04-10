Andrew Joseph Horan Rainey

Andrew Joseph Horan Rainey, born February 21, 1985, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his home on the morning of March 16, 2021. Andrew was born in Tacoma, WA, and raised in Tracyton, WA. He was the ASB president of Olympic High School class of 2003, graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in Literature in 2007, and received his Master's in Teaching in 2019.

Andrew treated life as an adventure and it was infectious to those around him. He backpacked through South America solo in 2011. Within a year he loaded a U-Haul with the love of his life, Kira, and headed for an adventure in Missoula, Montana where they lived from 2012-2019. They had recently returned to the PNW, eager to start the next chapter of their life together.