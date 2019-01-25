STEVENSVILLE — Andy Anderson, 77, of Stevensville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16 at St. Patrick Hospital of cardiac arrest.
Andy was born Feb. 2, 1941, in Spring Valley, Minnesota, to Ernest B. and Nellie Mae Anderson. Andy attended Charles City Community High School, Clark Community College and the University of Iowa.
Andy was first married to Anne W. Hargrave and was then married to Donna Marie Nagy. Andy spent a lifetime in service of country and community. He was a 20 year veteran of the USAF and the City of Las Vegas Fire Department. He served 20 years, including a tour of Vietnam, before retiring a Senior Master Sargent at Nellis AFB. He continued public service, working for the City of Las Vegas EMS dispatch for a few years until (after working as an EMS medic) he earned a spot on the City of Las Vegas Fire Department as the oldest rookie in department history. He went on to earn a degree as a Registered Nurse and often joked that he hated school but spent his whole life getting educated. He was a good man who spent his life protecting others and treating them in their hour of need. His disposition made him a natural friend to any animal he met but if you asked him what his greatest honor was while working as a medic all those years, he would say it was the babies he was lucky enough to deliver. He delivered twelve babies in his career and each time he would return to the hospital later with a toy for the newborn, just to see the baby one last time. Andy was also a very avid golfer.
Andy was preceded in death by his wife Donna in 2013. Survivors include his children, Chris Anderson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sandy Feuerhelm Anderson of Durant, Oklahoma, Charlee Anderson of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Sean Anderson of Missoula.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.