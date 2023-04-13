Angela Beaulieu Daniels

On the morning of April 3rd Angela Beaulieu Daniels passed away at St. Patricks hospital with her husband Keith and dear friend Valerie by her side.

Angie was born on February 23rd, 1965 to Alan and Donna Beaulieu in Linthicum, Maryland. She attended Overlook Elementary were she met her life long best friend Beth. Angie then attended Andover High School and met two more forever friends in Laura and Mary.

In 1983 Angie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, completed boot camp at Parris Island and was stationed at Cherry Point, North Carolina. After completing her active enlistment in 1987 she exercised her GI bill option and enrolled at the University of Montana with a major in Business Management.

In 1990 Angie met Tracey Nelson and they later married in 1995. Together they ran Nelson Craft Construction completing numerous projects in the Missoula area. Angies love of baking kept the guys on the crew well stocked with cookies, confections and pastries throughout the holidays every year. Tracy and Angie later separated but remained good friends.

In 2005 Angie met Keith and they were married in 2010. Together they enjoyed GRIZ football, bonfires, camping, fishing, picnics, floating with friends, Sunday afternoon drives, planting flowers and the occasional impromptu road trip. In 2019 they became first time home owners buying a house in the Stevensville area.

Angie had an unparalleled love for her fur babies and rescued numerous critters throughout the years and there was always room for one more in her heart. She also fostered many litters of feral kittens for the Humane Society.

Angie is preceded in death by her mother Donna and fur babies Isaac, Nic, Bo, Jake, Crush, Sonya, and Ralphie just to name a few.

She is survived by her husband Keith, her father Alan(Bobbie), sister Colette(Jeff), her Lil Buckaroo Jamie(Lisa), brother in law Paul(Laurel), daughter in law Linsey(Damion), grandkids Mason and Regan, niece and nephew Meagan and Dennis, fur babies Spudz, Zeus, Cooper, Beaudreux, and Scudder.

Many thanks to the International Heart Institute and Vascular Surgery staff, and Dr. Mike Caldwell for taking care of Angie throughout the years.

A special thank you to Jan Michaelson for providing a place in town for Angie to recuperate after some of her procedures and just being momma Jan to Angie.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be organized when the weather turns better.

Rest in peace my sweet love and I'll see you on the other side, your HP.