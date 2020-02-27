Angela C. Finley Young

POLSON — Angie began her journey to the Ancestors Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in her life. She was a prime example of a student-teacher, learning from elders, and teaching others what she knew.

She will be greeted at the Gates of Heaven by her parents Octave & Edna Finley; her sister Tomie; her grandparents Mary & Oather Tyler; aunts Angie (Wilfred) Matt, Cat & Ruby (Bertie); her cousins James & Michael Tyler and many others.

Angie is survived by daughter Brenna & Crista Young; her brothers Richard Inmee, Frank (Laurie) Finley, & Oather “Dusty” Finley; sister Sami Finley, several grandchildren, her cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a great many others that she calls family.

A wake will begin Thursday at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius with Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Friday.

Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday on the St. Ignatius Mission and she will be laid to rest beside her parents at Snyelmn Sntmtne’.

