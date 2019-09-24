MISSOULA — Angelina M. Tripp, 95, of Missoula passed away on Thursday Sept. 19, 2019 at her home in Missoula. Funeral services will be held on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. A reception will follow the services and burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials have been suggested to Partners Hospice of Missoula, 2673 Palmer St., Missoula, MT 59808. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. A full obituary will follow.
