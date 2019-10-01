MISSOULA — Angeline M. Tripp, 95, aka Grandma Shula, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 19 of natural causes. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Angie was born June 29, 1924 in Nashwauk, Minnesota, to James and Josephine Chellico. She was one of eight children. Angie’s parents immigrated to Nashwauk from Italy where she attended both grade school and high school.
At the age of 16, Angie went to work in her father’s bar, where she soon met Eugene Lewis Tripp. The story goes that the first night he entered the bar she refused to serve him, worried that “he’d already had too many”! Gene returned the second night to ask her out on a date to go roller-skating. They married Sept. 24, 1941.
During World War II, while her husband was fighting overseas, Angie became one of the thousands of female factory workers in Terrance, California, supporting the troops. Angie was proud to be a member of the “Rosie the Riveter” family, doing her part for the cause.
In 1948 Angie, Gene, and their young family moved to the Missoula Valley where opportunity soon arose in the trucking industry. Subsequently many of the Tripps moved to the Missoula area as well. Angie and Eugene were proprietors of Lolo Hot Springs (1964-1977). In 1965 they were proud to build the first American Luge Olympic run on the property up Lolo Creek. The semiannual reunion at Lolo Hot Springs still hosts a hundred or more Tripps for a fun-filled weekend.
Angie was a proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother (including three generations of University of Montana football players and graduates). Until recently you could find her on any given Saturday in the North end-zone cheering on her favorite team with friends.
She was never at a loss for things to do. She loved her family first and foremost. She also enjoyed bowling, gardening, bunko, cooking and ceramics. She found beauty in every aspect of everyday. Angie focused visits with friends and family around good Italian food. There were always favorite dishes on hand to welcome visitors to her table. No one ever left hungry!
In November of every year Angie would call upon one of her grandchildren to assist her in bringing in the ‘Santa’ collection from storage. This collection was in excess of 500 Santas she amassed over the years. Angie could tell you the story of each one!
She was preceded in death by her husband Sonny (Gene) of 55 years, her daughter Jean Anne, and twin girls. Angie is survived by her children Gene Tripp Jr. and Lisa Ann Brittner, nine loving grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, four great-greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Angie will always be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many.
Funeral services will be held on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. A reception will follow. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorials can be sent to Partners Hospice of Missoula, 2673 Palmer St., Missoula, MT 59808. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
