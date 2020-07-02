× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ENTERPRISE, Alabama — Angelo Charles Fotopoulos, Jr., age 71, of Enterprise, Alabama, passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020, at Medical Center Enterprise.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a VA Home at (volunteer.va.gov)

Mr. Fotopoulos was preceded in death by a son, Steven Christopher Fotopoulos, a sister, Jane Ellen Van Eenige, a brother, Larry Paul Fotopoulos, his mother, Joan Marie Fotopoulos and his mother-in-law, Jean Stewart Collier.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deborah Fotopoulos, Enterprise, Alabama; two daughters, Jenny Madsen (Ken) Manhattan; Angela Wright (Rod) Round Rock, Texas; a son, Angelo Fotopoulos, III (Jessica) Enterprise, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Liberty Madsen; Michael Madsen; Sophia Wright; Steven Wright; Isabella Fotopoulos; Abigail Fotopoulos; Caroline Fotopoulos; his father, Angelo Fotopoulos, Sr., Tampa, Florida; two sisters.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: searcyfuneralhome.com.