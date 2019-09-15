MISSOULA — Angelo Sal Leone, 90, of Missoula, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1929, in San Jose, California, to Benedito and Mary Leone.
Angelo served in the Korean War, and when discharged he worked for his brother’s construction company in San Jose.
On April 9, 1960, he married Dolores Bartle and they moved to Fall River Mills, California, where he was a logger for 20 years. In 1993, they moved to Alberton, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Angelo was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dolores; daughter Sabrina White (Terry); son John Leone; grandchildren, Leone White, Kyle White, sister, Alice Ribardo and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Angelo’s request no services will be held.