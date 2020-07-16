MESA, Arizona — Anita Marie Childs, 72, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on December 2, 2019. She was born to Dan and Afton Callahan, on March 1, 1947 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1965. Anita met Ted Childs at Carroll College in May of 1966 on a blind date. A year later they married on June 17, 1967 in St. Ignatius. Together they raised four children: Ted Childs of Maple Valley, Washington, Gwen Honeycutt of Fort Benton, Kristel Meredith of Cheney, Washington, and Debbie Wine of Missoula. Anita was employed throughout her life in a variety of positions. As Ted and Anita neared retirement they began traveling in their RV and working at National Parks. Soon they became full time RV “snowbirds”.

They worked the first four summers in Yellowstone National Park and then the Montana KOA systems over the next six summers. They spent their winters working at an RV resort in Mesa. This past year they lived and worked the full year in Mesa. She always joked she failed retirement. Anita relished her snowbird lifestyle especially when she was able to share time at the National Parks with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed her position as a paddler on The Ladies of the Lake, Kent, Washington Dragon Boat Team. She was a nature enthusiast and loved being behind the camera lens; taking photos of wildlife, picturesque landscapes and especially her grandkids. The kids lovingly called her “Grandma Flash”. Most of all Anita cherished being Grandma to her 10 grandchildren, Danielle Meredith-Bercot, James Wine, Hayley Sharpe, Cassidy Wine, Justin Meredith, Louden Sharpe, Gabby Wine, Kaleb Childs, Michael Childs, Emily Childs.