Kalispell - A memorial service for Anita Marie Orr will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. at the Stevensville Seventh Day Adventist Church. Mrs. Orr, 91, passed away on November 8, 2022 in Kalispell. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.