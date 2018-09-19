Anita (Nita) M. Leiter (Olsen), age 68, passed away Sept 8, 2018 at her home in Frenchtown. She was born Feb. 21, 1950 in Townsend to Catherine and Fred Olsen. She graduated from Broadwater County H.S. and from Kinman Business University in Spokane. She was employed at the Montana Department of Health and Environmental Sciences for 20 years.
On Aug. 16, 1986, Nita married Jim Leiter of East Helena at Holy Cross Church in Townsend. Nita and Jim moved to Missoula in 1990 and then to Frenchtown in 2001. She worked at Sentinel High School and then at Frenchtown Elementary School until her retirement in 2013.
Nita’s passion was making a beautiful, warm family home where all were welcome. She perfected baking and was known for her “perfect cookies and caramels.” She took great pride in her home and in her flower garden. She and Jim enjoyed camping, movies, dining out and the company of good friends. Nita especially enjoyed her son Andrew, who was her greatest treasure.
Nita was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gerald, (Bonnie), Townsend. She is survived by husband Jim and son Andrew of Frenchtown; stepson Jeneth (May), Missoula; stepdaughter Kriss, Polson; brother Ronald (Rosie), Helena; sisters Karen Harrington, Spokane and Adalee Plummer (Terry), Toston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Townsend with Father David Severson officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church. Family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Holy Cross Cemetery Fund c/o Holy Cross Church, 101 South Walnut, Townsend, Montana, 59644.