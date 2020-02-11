Ann "Blake" Smith

Ann "Blake" Smith

{{featured_button_text}}

BOZEMAN — Ann "Blake" Smith, 73, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Bozeman. Blake is survived by her sisters, Valerie (Jack) Olson and Lorinda (Ray) Moholt; aunt, Tomme Lou Warden and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her request, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held this spring in Butte.

Should friends desire, memorials in her name may be made to the Montana Wounded Warriors, montanawoundedwarriors.org or to the Humane Society of Butte, at buttehumane.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. dokkennelson.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News