BOZEMAN — Ann "Blake" Smith, 73, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Bozeman. Blake is survived by her sisters, Valerie (Jack) Olson and Lorinda (Ray) Moholt; aunt, Tomme Lou Warden and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her request, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held this spring in Butte.

Should friends desire, memorials in her name may be made to the Montana Wounded Warriors, montanawoundedwarriors.org or to the Humane Society of Butte, at buttehumane.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. dokkennelson.com

