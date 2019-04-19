{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Ann Catherine Petersen, 24, of Great Falls and Missoula, passed away on April 16, 2019. A public viewing will be held on Monday, April 22 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23 at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow the graveside service back at Garden City Funeral Home.

