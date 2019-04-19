MISSOULA — Ann Catherine Petersen, 24, of Great Falls and Missoula, passed away on April 16, 2019. A public viewing will be held on Monday, April 22 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23 at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow the graveside service back at Garden City Funeral Home.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Finance
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA