MISSOULA — Our Annie left for Heaven Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Annie was born with a look in her eyes that said she knew what she wanted, and she was going after it. We could not pinpoint the look at the time, but now looking back over her story, that was the glint.
Ann (Annie, when you could get away with calling her Annie). Ann, 100%.
Dear Annie, do you know how hard it is to write your story and refer to you as, “she was”?
Our Daughter, your Sister, your Aunt, your Granddaughter, your Niece, your Friend, your Pal, but she always calls you Bud!
Rider, racer, hunter. Enthusiastic, energetic, quick to smile, or cry if you need it, beautiful, truthful laughter, fierce and competitive, fearless and fast. She loves hard and true. Defender. Mine. Yours. Ann. 100%
Ann was born (7th generation to western Montana) on Aug. 26, 1994, to Craig and Windy Petersen. She is the youngest sibling, joining Nicole, Jessica and Cody Petersen and her grandparents, Monty and LeEtta Petersen and Brad and Bunny Williamson. We are a large family; turn to your left in any town in Montana, and a few other states, and you will find Ann related to someone by whom she is loved, special and cared about.
Welcoming Ann to Heaven are her Lord, her niece Khole and her cousin and friend Kole Swartz.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m at Garden City Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23 at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. We will return to Garden City Funeral Home for a reception.