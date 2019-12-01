MISSOULA - Ann Clyatt, 82, of Missoula passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Footsteps Memory Care due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born Martha Ann Collins on Oct. 24, 1937, in Miami, Florida, to William Spence Collins and Gracie Lee (Starling) Collins. A self-styled “Army brat,” Ann lived many places during her childhood due to her father’s military career including Oklahoma, California, Maryland, and Salzberg and Vienna, Austria. When the family returned from Europe, they settled in Atlanta, Georgia, where Ann graduated from Brown High School in 1955. She earned a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, in 1958.
Ann started dating the love of her life, Eugene Gibson “Gene” Clyatt, while singing in the youth choir at Gordon Street Baptist Church in Atlanta. The couple married there on Dec. 20, 1958. Ann and Gene began married life in Miami, Florida, and then returned to the Atlanta area in 1961 before moving to Missoula in 1977.
Ann taught kindergarten and first grade in both Miami and Atlanta. Following the move to Montana, she worked in the offices of Tomlinson Construction and the Mountain Line in Missoula. Once Gene established Clyatt Construction Company, Ann worked full-time as his bookkeeper and office manager. She also took over Gene’s job as a HUD inspector after his death in 2005.
Ann loved to travel. During their marriage, she and Gene visited all 50 states and made trips to Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. Following Gene’s death, Ann traveled within the US and Canada and also visited China, Israel, and Austria.
Ann was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She served as treasurer and president of the Missoula Club of Altrusa International. Ann’s relationship with Jesus was central to her life, and she served in many capacities in the churches she attended, including First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs, Georgia; Frenchtown Community Church; Trinity Baptist Church in Missoula; and Lolo Community Church. Ann was also a leader for Bible Study Fellowship in Missoula.
Ann’s greatest role was as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was smart and caring, fun to spend time with, and someone who could always be counted on in good times and in bad. Ann will be sorely missed.
The family would like to thank the staff of Footsteps Memory Care at The Springs and Partners In Home Care Hospice for their compassion and professionalism during Ann’s last days.
Ann was predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Collins of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; her children, Susan (Kevin) Lybeck of Avon, Connecticut, Sheila (Rich) Schaub of Missoula, and Gene (Janet) Clyatt of Superior, Montana; her eight grandchildren, Kyle Kuburich, Amanda (Chase) Callen, Erik (Laura) Lybeck, Jason Lybeck, Aaron Kuburich, Trent Kuntz, Matt Lybeck, and Brian Lybeck; and her two great-grandchildren, David and Julia Lybeck.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 1st, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. Funeral service will be Monday, Dec. 2nd, at 10 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens and luncheon back at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Lolo Community Church.
Condlences may be shared with the family by visiting gardencityfh.com.