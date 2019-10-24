MISSOULA — On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, the loving Ann Lorraine Bolton Price, 84, died peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Ann was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and wonderful friend to many people.
Ann was born in Walkerville on Jan. 11, 1935, to Gertrude (mother) and August (Gus) Bolton (father). She was born into a family of 12 children (four girls, eight boys). Ann attended Girls Central High School in Butte. Ann found the love of her life, John W. Price, and together they lived a wonderful life. They married Jan. 9, 1957, and raised two children, later enjoying four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She was the happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She never missed one of her children’s or grandchildren’s school or sporting events, even those they coached, officiated, or got benched. Ann was a huge fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and cheered passionately for every child in the thousands of games she attended. She was affectionately known as "Nana" to those around her, and was well-known for her kindness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gertrude (Keller) and August Bolton, brothers Jack, Gus, Walter (Tommy), Neil, and Danny, and sisters Mary-Ellen (Helen), Veronica and Renee.
Ann is survived by her loving husband and caretaker John W. Price of 62 years, her son Terrence (Maureen) Price, and daughter Michele (Robert) Mitchell. She later welcomed grandchildren, Megan (Chris) Moore, Trevor (Breanne) Price, Brianna Mitchell, and Hailey Mitchell and two great-grandchildren Kade and Kambrie Moore.
Ann is survived by her brothers Chuck (Darlene), Mickey (Vonnie), and Timmy (Judy), her sisters-in-law Dorrie Bolton, Annette Bolton, Renee Bolton, and Dee Wilson. Ann is also survived through many beloved nieces, nephews, and family friends.
Cremation by Garden City Funeral Home has already taken place. Service will be held at St. Ann’s Parish in Bonner on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. Family will begin taking visitation at 11:30 a.m. Reception will begin immediately after the end of service. A private burial will be held at a later date in Butte, MT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann’s honor to the Shriner’s Hospital or to a charity of your choice.
To all of those who were touched by Ann and those who touched her heart, we want to thank you for loving the woman that inspired, supported, and encouraged us all.