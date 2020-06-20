Anna M. Dunne

She was married with Peter Dunne on June 7, 1952. Annie and Pete lived in the same neighborhood and played together as five and six year old children. They reacquainted as young adults, when Anna was dancing with the Elizabeth Town Variety Players. She loved to dance and sing, and dive and swim.

Anna and Peter moved from Linden to the Jersey shore in 1954. Their first home was in Shark River Hills, Neptune Township, New Jersey. She was a homemaker, and mother to four children. Peter became a glazier and established Point Pleasant Glass Company, and Anna became the company bookkeeper. As her children grew she supported their interests, making dance lessons, scouts and youth sports happen. Ferocious about fairness, she was a great Team-Mom, and champion of the underdog. She loved to lead the charge, whether building a parade float, or creating a party. She was a fabulous cook, particularly of Italian cuisine. She opened her home and heart to a number of young people and exchange students, most of whom have stayed in contact with her throughout her life. For many years the family would spend the winter holiday skiing at the Gray Rocks Resort, in Quebec. They would haul all four kids plus friends for a week of lessons and memory-making fun.