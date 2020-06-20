FLORENCE — Anna M. Dunne, 87, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home, in the care of her family. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Oct. 4, 1932, daughter of Anne Patrick Wyber and Andrew Wyber.
The youngest of three daughters, Anna was raised in Linden, New Jersey. After graduation from high school, she worked as a technician at General Aniline, testing dyes that were manufactured there.
She was married with Peter Dunne on June 7, 1952. Annie and Pete lived in the same neighborhood and played together as five and six year old children. They reacquainted as young adults, when Anna was dancing with the Elizabeth Town Variety Players. She loved to dance and sing, and dive and swim.
Anna and Peter moved from Linden to the Jersey shore in 1954. Their first home was in Shark River Hills, Neptune Township, New Jersey. She was a homemaker, and mother to four children. Peter became a glazier and established Point Pleasant Glass Company, and Anna became the company bookkeeper. As her children grew she supported their interests, making dance lessons, scouts and youth sports happen. Ferocious about fairness, she was a great Team-Mom, and champion of the underdog. She loved to lead the charge, whether building a parade float, or creating a party. She was a fabulous cook, particularly of Italian cuisine. She opened her home and heart to a number of young people and exchange students, most of whom have stayed in contact with her throughout her life. For many years the family would spend the winter holiday skiing at the Gray Rocks Resort, in Quebec. They would haul all four kids plus friends for a week of lessons and memory-making fun.
As her kids entered their teens, Anna traveled to New Zealand with her husband and fell in love with that far-away land. On their return, they seriously considered a move to the other side of the globe. That did not happen, but not too many years later, the couple were introduced to the beauty of western Montana. After retirement from the glass company, Anna and Pete moved to Lolo and within a few years all their children settled nearby.
In Montana she was able to fulfill a life-long dream of raising horses, and Bryn Mawr Arabians was born. Anna’s first Arabian mare was Sassy Brass; she loved training with her horses. In the early 80’s she was president of the Five Valleys Arabians/ Missoula Dressage Training Association. During her years active with this club she began her lifelong friendship with soul sister, Nyla Shaw.
Anna was a talented woman. In her life she painted, made heirloom quality ceramic pieces, knitted and sewed. At age 83 Anna found meaning as a dedicated volunteer with St. Patrick Hospital. Her dear co-volunteer friends, and her duties in support of families and visitors to the ICU unit, were a joy for her.
Anna is survived by her husband Peter of Florence; daughter Nancy (Mark Byington) and granddaughter Tassia; son Glenn Dunne, grandson Luke, granddaughter Steviann; daughter Allison (Sam Manno), grandson Morgan (Kathryn), grandson Miles, granddaughetr Alaina (Heath);and daughter Robin (Tracy Burwich); granddaughter Nicole, granddaughter Bobbie (Jose); sister Mona Sanfillippo; nephews Frank (Edy) Bidwell, Mark (Debbie) Bidwell and Ken (Nadine) Bidwell; sister-in-law Audrey Avery; nephew Mark (Sande) Avery. Anna has 12 great grandchildren, and two great- great grandchildren.
Anna preferred no formal services. Out of respect for public health at this time, the family will hold a private memorial at home on Saturday, June 27. In lieu of flowers sent, the family will appreciate your gifts to:
Providence Montana Health Foundation Volunteer Guild Fund
502 W Spruce St
Missoula, MT 59802
Or, call 406-327-3048
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
