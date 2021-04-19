Anna Marie Harn

Stevensville - Anna Marie Harn, 95, known as Anne to most of her Montana friends and “Annie” to her family, passed away peacefully at The Living Center Skilled Nursing Facility in Stevensville, MT. on April 7, 2021.

She was born Jan. 18, 1926 in Hurst, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, Eden Earl Harn, her mother, Kimmie Snuggs Harn, and her brother, Edward T. Harn.

Family survivors include her niece, Diane Harn Moore, Lake Helen, FL, her nephew, Charles Harn, Scottsdale, AZ, great nephews, Zachary Harn, Tampa, FL, Tony Atty, Miramar, FL and four great-great Nieces and Nephews, Miramar, FL.

Before retiring from a thirty-year teaching career and moving to Stevensville in 1980, Anne taught girls' P.E. at both the middle school and high school levels.

She earned a BS in Physical Education from Southern Illinois University and an MS in Education, specializing in physical education from the University of Illinois.

Anne was a member of the Stevensville United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and a life-time member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. For many years, Anne's homemade candies, were a traditional part of the Stevensville UMC Christmas Bazaar.