Our mother, Anna Michale Burke, left us on Dec. 16, 2020, in Missoula. Born March 28, 1939, and raised in Spokane, Washington, Anna, a proud Irishwoman, was the only child of Linden and Albert Skeffington. With mother as teacher, Anna cherished family tradition, a baker bar none, hat-maker, gardener, florist, and unafraid do-it-yourselfer, who learned from her stepfather, Norman Bjorneby, to use the right tool for the right job. The endless hours and attention paid to detail came to define gracious living, an artform in its own right.

Anna and Larry Tauscher married in 1957 and brought two sons, John and Lanny, into the world. As a young mother, her resiliency and devotion were made apparent, a trait that would come to define her throughout her life. In 1965, she married S. Thatcher Hubbard, an anesthesiologist and naturalist, who participated in grizzly bear habitat studies conducted by the Craighead brothers in Yellowstone Park. Anna and Thatcher worked side-by-side as equals doing their best to nurture a blended family. They shared a deep respect for nature--exploring the backwoods, family in tow, often on horseback, the building of a cabin in the Cabinet Mountains, the raising of a mountain lion in their Spokane home, and much more. Anna was a romantic with, some might say, a certain untamed spirit. She is remembered and cherished by her fly fishing buddies, the “Chestwader Chippies,” their titled vests and caps proclaiming, in Anna’s words, “what we were meant to be.”