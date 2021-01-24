MISSOULA - “Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we loved. Where there is deep grief there is deep love.”
Our mother, Anna Michale Burke, left us on Dec. 16, 2020, in Missoula. Born March 28, 1939, and raised in Spokane, Washington, Anna, a proud Irishwoman, was the only child of Linden and Albert Skeffington. With mother as teacher, Anna cherished family tradition, a baker bar none, hat-maker, gardener, florist, and unafraid do-it-yourselfer, who learned from her stepfather, Norman Bjorneby, to use the right tool for the right job. The endless hours and attention paid to detail came to define gracious living, an artform in its own right.
Anna and Larry Tauscher married in 1957 and brought two sons, John and Lanny, into the world. As a young mother, her resiliency and devotion were made apparent, a trait that would come to define her throughout her life. In 1965, she married S. Thatcher Hubbard, an anesthesiologist and naturalist, who participated in grizzly bear habitat studies conducted by the Craighead brothers in Yellowstone Park. Anna and Thatcher worked side-by-side as equals doing their best to nurture a blended family. They shared a deep respect for nature--exploring the backwoods, family in tow, often on horseback, the building of a cabin in the Cabinet Mountains, the raising of a mountain lion in their Spokane home, and much more. Anna was a romantic with, some might say, a certain untamed spirit. She is remembered and cherished by her fly fishing buddies, the “Chestwader Chippies,” their titled vests and caps proclaiming, in Anna’s words, “what we were meant to be.”
In 1987, while visiting family in Anchorage, Anna met Justice Edmond Burke on a blind date. Without haste, they married in Montana where they would live (Missoula) and celebrate nearly 30 years together filled with the best that life has to offer — family, friends, a home that they loved, the Missoula Symphony, and retirement. Joy was met with challenge, however, when Anna suffered a stroke and all too soon lost her ability to speak. Ed became her voice and did so with the kind of devotion fueled by kindred spirits. “I have a feeling your mother is not far behind me,” Ed prophetically announced before his death, just eight months ago, giving notice to family, we believe, that he and Anna’s bond was a priority.
“Gramee.” Another story to be told. While her grandkids’ memories are their own, the thread that joins them is nearly indistinguishable. Life was big around Gramee, big Christmas trees (when room permitted, or not), big ornaments, big packages tied in big bows, big hugs and kisses. She was a patient teacher, her words of encouragement delivered wisely and without judgement — perhaps the greatest gift of all.
Anna Burke was preceded in death by S. Thatcher Hubbard and Edmond W. Burke.
Anna is survived by two sons, John Hubbard (Maryann), Missoula; Laurence Hubbard (Bergetta), Helena; stepsons Samuel T. Hubbard Jr. (Janet), Helena and Steve Hubbard (Cindy), Kent, Washington; stepdaughters Tamera Hitchcock, Spokane, Washington and Sara Gray (Butch), Mountlake Terrace, Washington; stepdaughters Kathleen (Fisher) Burke, Barrow, Alaska and Jennifer (Richardson) Burke, Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren Thatcher Hubbard (Brenda), Seattle, Washington; Michaela Schaeger (Jason), Missoula; Anna Hubbard, Denver, Colorado; Leland Hubbard, Missoula; great-grandchildren Anderson, Bergen, and Leif Schaeger, Missoula; Abigayle and Mollie Fisher, Barrow, Alaska.