SHERIDAN — Anne Marie Groeneveld passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, in Sheridan.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1936 in Helena to parents Edward & Elizabeth McCauley. Anne was raised by her parents along with three older brothers, Tom, Mick, and Don on a ranch in the Boulder Valley. While growing up in the Boulder area, Anne ran for and won the Jefferson County Rodeo Queen competition. Something that she was proud of all her life. She was also involved with the Jefferson County 4-H program and showed animals in both Boulder and Twin Bridges.

Anne lived in Boulder until meeting and marrying Don Miller, a Deputy with the Silver Bow County Sheriff’s Department. After marrying, Don took a position as a Police Officer in Anchorage, Alaska. The couple spent about two years in Alaska. Don once again took a position with the Silver Bow County Sheriff’s Department and the couple moved back to Butte. Together they had three children, Hallie, Theresa, and Harold.

After Don retired from the Sheriff’s Department due to health issues the family moved to Hamilton in 1967. Shortly after moving to Hamilton, Don passed away. Anne remained in Hamilton and met Les Groeneveld. The two were married on Aug. 22, 1970. They were married until the passing of Les in 2016.