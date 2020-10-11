MISSOULA — One of Missoula’s finest souls passed on Wednesday, Sept. 23,after a courageous fight against cancer. Anne “Marie” Hebnes was born in Big Timber on Jan. 2, 1959. Her family lived in Reedpoint, where they welcomed Marie’s brother, Bob, before moving to Philipsburg in 1963. Marie participated in the band and drill team and often played piano at the Philipsburg Community Church, of which she was a member. She also excelled in school, graduating from Philipsburg High School as Valedictorian in 1977.
Upon graduation, Marie moved to Spokane, Washington, where she received a certification in accounting from Kinman Business School. She then moved back to Montana and started her career as a receptionist and bookkeeper to Keith Byington, CPA, in Missoula. Prior to the transition of Keith’s firm to Boyle, Deveny & Meyer, Marie returned to school to pursue a degree in accounting from the University of Montana to obtain her CPA license, which she accomplished in 1989. Within a short time, she became a partner at BDM. She was beloved by her partners, associates and, most importantly, her clients, who often referred to the firm as Boyle, Deveny & Marie.
Marie married the love of her life, Tim Chute, in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, in 1993. Together they built a home that was a welcoming spot for friends, family and many furry pets.
Marie’s support of Big Brothers and Sisters of Missoula was her passion for more than 30 years, both on the board and also as an advocate and advisor. In addition, Marie was an active supporter of all animal causes and was a member of the Missoula Library Foundation board.
Her love of sports was a big part of her life beginning at age three with the Reedpoint Pirates. Marie hardly missed a game that her nephew, James, or niece, Krista, played in. The UM Grizzlies were her passion and she was a long-time season ticket holder for football and both men’s and women’s basketball. She was also an avid Osprey fan and loved the Royals and Seahawks. Marie was never too busy to talk about sports.
She will be remembered by those who knew her as soft spoken, kind and generous. She was a teacher, a mentor and an advisor to those who worked with her, and a loyal friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Tim; her mother, Nancy; her brother, Bob; sister-in-law, Nina; nephew James; niece, Krista; sisters-in-law Christine Chute, Mary Chute and Toni Chute and brothers-in-law Paul Chute and Mark Chute; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; and her friends and colleagues at BDM, who will cherish her memory as a blessing in their lives. Marie was preceded in death by her father, Jim, and grandparents.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, October 17 at 1 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. The service will also be live- streamed by going to Marie’s personal obituary page at gardencityfh.com. Face mask will be required at the service.
Marie’s family would like to thank her loving spouse Tim, Shanda Kitchin and Patty Hocking for the tireless care and support they provided her during this battle. If you’ve ever had your own Greta, Shelby, Buster, BDM, Kit Kat, Calypso or Blitzen and wish to contribute to the future of any animal searching for a forever home, memorials can be made in Marie’s name at the Humane Society of Western Montana or a charity of your choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.