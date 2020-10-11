Anne “Marie” Hebnes

Her love of sports was a big part of her life beginning at age three with the Reedpoint Pirates. Marie hardly missed a game that her nephew, James, or niece, Krista, played in. The UM Grizzlies were her passion and she was a long-time season ticket holder for football and both men’s and women’s basketball. She was also an avid Osprey fan and loved the Royals and Seahawks. Marie was never too busy to talk about sports.

She will be remembered by those who knew her as soft spoken, kind and generous. She was a teacher, a mentor and an advisor to those who worked with her, and a loyal friend to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Tim; her mother, Nancy; her brother, Bob; sister-in-law, Nina; nephew James; niece, Krista; sisters-in-law Christine Chute, Mary Chute and Toni Chute and brothers-in-law Paul Chute and Mark Chute; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; and her friends and colleagues at BDM, who will cherish her memory as a blessing in their lives. Marie was preceded in death by her father, Jim, and grandparents.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, October 17 at 1 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. The service will also be live- streamed by going to Marie’s personal obituary page at gardencityfh.com. Face mask will be required at the service.

Marie’s family would like to thank her loving spouse Tim, Shanda Kitchin and Patty Hocking for the tireless care and support they provided her during this battle. If you’ve ever had your own Greta, Shelby, Buster, BDM, Kit Kat, Calypso or Blitzen and wish to contribute to the future of any animal searching for a forever home, memorials can be made in Marie’s name at the Humane Society of Western Montana or a charity of your choice.