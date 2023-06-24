AnneMare Emily Poynter

AnneMare Emily Poynter, 44, of Missoula, completed her earthly journey on Tuesday, May 9th in her home from complications of Huntington's Disease.

She was born in Kalispell to Robert “Bob” and Marria Ross. The only girl of three siblings, she was the princess and sparkle of her father's eye. Her outer beauty was only matched by her inner beauty. She grew up in Kalispell and attended Flathead High School, where she enjoyed cheerleading and choir. Following in her family's footsteps, she attended Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in May of 2001.

In late May of 2001, AnneMare re-connected with an old High School friend, Sean Poynter, who swept her off her feet in a Bigfork bar. AnneMare and Sean were married June 22, 2002 in Kalispell. They moved to Hanford, CA together where AnneMare taught 6-8 grade grammar and literature for 9 years. Having a strong desire to be back in MT, they moved to Missoula, MT in 2010 to be closer to family.

In April of 2006, AnneMare and Sean became the proud parents of their only son, Connor Larrick Poynter. The pride of his Mom, she was ever his champion.

AnneMare was loved deeply by Sean, whose heart will forever ache her loss until his last breath.

AnneMare epitomized the footsteps of Jesus. Her grace, forgiveness, love, generosity, and patience were only equaled by her strength, tenacity, resolve, resiliency, and spunk.

AnneMare is now free of her broken earthly body that was no longer capable of containing her titanic soul. Her last breath Tuesday morning ushered her first in Heaven where she is basking in the brilliance of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

AnneMare is survived by her husband, Sean of Missoula and their son Connor; Father, Bob Ross and his wife Margaret of Austin; Mother-in-law, Vickie, of Kalispell; Brother Paul Ross, of Sioux Center, IA and his family, wife Amy, daughter Laura, and son Jacob; Brother Ian Ross, of Peshastin, WA and his family, wife Emily, and daughter Kyrianna; Grand-mother Joanne, of Kalispell; and many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Special thank you to Jenny and Zara at Big Sky Palliative and Hospice for the excellent service provided to AnneMare during her most trying of times.

Services for celebrating AnneMare's life will be held at Frenchtown Community Church on July 8th, at 1:00PM. A short reception will follow the service in the common room below the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, donations and tributes can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, HDSA.com. (Donation Opportunities/Tribute & memorial Donations - AnneMare's Address for tributes is 13095 Bunchgrass Crt., Missoula MT. 59808).

Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula.