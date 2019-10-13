MISSOULA — Annetta R. Mitchell, 88, peacefully passed away on Oct. 7, 2019 at her home where she resided for 63 years.
Annetta was born July 6, 1931, in Fairview to Edward and Myrtle Berard. The family moved from the farm in eastern Montana to Whitefish, then to Missoula where she resided through her school years until her passing. She graduated from Missoula County High School in 1949 and was thrilled to have attended her 70-year class reunion this year. Annetta’s passion was spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed family outings to the lake and watching her children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sports and activities. Mom’s pride for her family was always apparent and an inspiration to all who knew her.
She married John Mitchell in 1949 and was happily married for 69 years until Dad’s passing in 2018. Together they had four children. Annetta worked as a waitress at the 4B’s restaurant in Missoula for over 40 years. After retiring from the 4B’s she spent several years working as a bus attendant for Beach Transportation. She took great pride and satisfaction taking care of the kids on the special needs bus.
Mom was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, sister Beatrice, brother Donald and sister Barbara.
Survivors include her brother Walter (Marlene) Berard, Polson, sister in-law MaryAnn Berard, Charlo, children; Mike (Sue) Mitchell, Pinehurst, North Carolina, Dan (Jan) Mitchell, Richland, Washington, Jim (Lori) Mitchell, Kalispell, Connie (Eric) Bradford, Seattle, Washington, along with 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
No memorial service will be held. The family is planning a celebration of her life at a later date. She requested no gifts or flowers but rather a donation to any local charity in her remembrance if desired.