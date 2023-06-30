Annetta Rose “Bunny” Wohlgenant (Wittenberg), 93, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on June 22, 2023. Annetta was born on December 21, 1929 in Missoula, MT to Elsie and Krish Wittenberg. Annetta graduated from Missoula County High School in 1948. She spent her childhood years in East Missoula where her brothers built the family home. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to roam the countryside and hike the hills with her girlfriends. She met the love of her life, Carl Wohlgenant at a square dance in Missoula and they were married in September 1951. Together they shared 69 years of marriage and raised five children. Annetta and Carl moved to Miles City, MT where Carl began working for the Agriculture and Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS). They later moved to Bozeman and were members of the United Church of Christ, the Bozeman Senior Center and the Bozeman Chapter of the Good Sam RV Club. Annetta volunteered at the Bozeman Senior Center, worked in the bookstore at Montana State University and was a youth counselor at Camp Mimanagish, McLeod, MT. When Carl retired they hit the road in an RV as snowbirds for many adventurous years. As age and cold Montana winters crept in, they moved to Arizona to be closer to their children. Annetta is survived by daughters Vicki (Trevor) of Sedona, AZ; Denise (Steve) of Scottsdale, AZ; Kristi (Troy) of Mesa, AZ and son Terry of Glendale, AZ, seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Meghan, Matthew, Ashley, Cayman, Carli and Cade, as well as nine great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by husband Carl, daughter Carla and brothers Harold, John and Dick. Annetta’s family and children were the most important part of her life. She doted on and was very protective of her children. There to kiss a wound, give advice, offer solace and lend support in trying times. She had a very generous spirit, offering to give whatever she could, making sure her children were all right. She offered unconditional love, always. Annetta enjoyed her gardens and flowers, canning and making plum jelly, cooking, sewing, reading and shopping with her daughters. She loved watching birds and her eyes would light up when birds were around. “Oh look!” Birds provided hours of entertainment for her. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be alongside Carl at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula, MT. Condolences can be send to 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1011, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 or www.messingermortuary.com.