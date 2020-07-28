MISSOULA — A vigil service for Annie C. Houtches will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. also at the church. Annie passed away March 13, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Missoula. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.