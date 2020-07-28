MISSOULA — A vigil service for Annie C. Houtches will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. also at the church. Annie passed away March 13, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Missoula. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Annie Houtches as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
