KELLOGG, Idaho — Annie M. Baumberger, 80, of Osburn, Idaho, has left us to join her son, Shelby Baumberger for eternal rest on July 21, 2019. She was born April 21, 1939 in Mclaughlin, South Dakota; Annie was the daughter of Emil and Rosina (Wittmer) Schneider.
Annie moved to the Silver Valley in 1974 from Missoula. Annie owned and operated several restaurants in the Silver Valley including the A&W drive-in.
In her free time Annie enjoyed working with ceramics. She was also known as a great cook. She made the best cheesecake and has passed down many recipes to the family. No one left her house hungry or without visiting the candy drawer. What Annie loved most was spending time with her family and was always the life of the party.
Annie is survived by three sons Gaylen Baumberger (Kelly Redmond), Tracy (Teresa) Baumberger and Reid Bamberger; four siblings Muriel Fletcher, Janet Hay, Patricia Keller and Joe Schneider; nineteen grandchildren Lindsay (Paul) Jenkins, Tyler Baumberger, William (Ashley) Baumberger, Roszina Baumberger, Brianna Baumberger, Carla (Robert) Keeland, Derek (Jennie) Baumberger, Starla (Justin) Thompson, Brett Parker and fiancé Jordan Adams, Dani (Frank) Lyday, and Kaycee (Daniel) Hogge; twenty-one great-grandchildren, Everly Jenkins, Ellie Jenkins, Zechariah Baumberger, Lizzy Baumberger, Jemma Baumberger, Aubrey Reynolds, Evan Baylor, Olin Baylor, Roslyn Baumberger, Gabriel Baumberger, Shelby Baumberger, Cory Thompson, Christian Thompson, Ella Parker, Tripp Parker, Aria Lyday, Kaslyn Lyday, Adalyn Hogge, Aliviah Hogge and Holden Hogge. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members. Annie was preceded in death by her parents and son Shelby Baumberger.
Annie will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, doting grandmother, and excellent chef. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Per Annie’s request, no services will be held. To all Annie’s friends feel free to celebrate her as you please.
