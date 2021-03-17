Anthony Joseph Accetturo

Tony, 66, born in Chicago on June 26, 1955 and died in Tucson, Arizona on March 9, 2021, from advanced prostate cancer and Covid-19.

He was born to Daniel D. and Marian F. (Meyers) Accetturo and was the eldest son of a large Italian, German, French, Dutch family: brother Daniel, sisters Mary (Michael) Rein, Anne (Lee) Wilson, Elizabeth, Joan (Steve) Faives, and Christine, along with many nieces and nephews. Loved by lifelong friends becoming family with numerous surrogate nieces and nephews who called him Uncle.

Tony moved to Missoula in the 1970's to pursue a wildlife degree, eventually graduated with a Bachelor's in Fine Arts and a Masters in Visual and Media Arts. He became a college professor of film editing. He also pursued a gemology degree.

He was a Boy Scout, Artist, passionate for the sciences, and the natural world. Loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and enjoyed rafting on Montana's rivers. He had a twisted sense of humor and enjoyed a conspiracy theory. Later years his time was split between Montana and Arizona.

Tony was cremated, ashes were released in the Clearwater River drainage and in his hometown of Chicago.