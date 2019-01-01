STEVENSVILLE — Anthony Wyatt Hudson died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.
He was born in Hamilton on April 29, 1999, and grew up in Stevensville. He attended Stevensville High School and studied auto mechanics at Helena College.
He is survived by his mother and father, Anna and Tony Hudson; his brothers, Evan Hudson, Seth Teasdale, and sisters, Rachel and Tara Hudson.
Services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Mission Parish, Stevensville. Funeral arrangements are in the hands of Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to the Foxhollow Animal Project, 155 Fox Hollow, Hamilton. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.