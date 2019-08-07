KALISPELL — Antoine Paul Hammer, 62, passed away at Kalispell Regional Healthcare in Kalispell on Aug. 4, 2019. Wake has started at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius with Rosary being held Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Ignatius, followed by burial in the Ronan Cemetery.
