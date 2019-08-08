KALISPELL — On Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the age of 62, Tony passed away in Kalispell Regional Medical Hospital with his children by his side. He was born on March 30, 1957, in Ronan and was a proud member of the Salish and Kootenai Tribes. He was born to Leo Paul Hammer and Theresa Mary Quequesah. Tony was educated and raised in Ronan. He was a “MAN” of the woods. During his lifetime he worked for the CS&KT Forestry. Whether it was tree planting, thinning contracts, or firefighting; he enjoyed doing it. In his spare time he liked camping, fishing, hunting, wood cutting, Christmas tree cutting, and going for rides with friends and family (especially with the grandkids).
Early in 1979 he met Merrie-Carol Bravo, a very special person whom will always hold a spot in his heart. In 1981 together they had a son Leo Hammer. They shared many wonderful times together taking drives around the REZ and Woods with Merrie’s dog Bubbles. They attended Rodeos, powwows, and most of all loved Merrie’s home cooking. Tony loved spending time with family whether it is playing cribbage, kicking and talking or even the time of trying to keep Bubbles in the freezer when he passed. Every moment Tony enjoyed their laughter and stories. Regardless of how things were and ended up Tony and Merrie remained very close as friends up until Merrie’s passing in 2013.
In June of 1982 he met Lynda Rodriguez. They were married on June 8, 1990, in Pablo and as things in life happen, later divorced on Feb. 2, 2012. But all those years still remained friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sister Vicky Hammer, brothers Eneas, Lloyd (Dennis) Robert, and Leo “Sam” Hammer. He is survived by his children Andrea (Travis) Hammer of Ronan, Salena (Patrick) Runsabove-Ronan, Victoria Hammer-Polson, Joseph Hammer-Pablo, and Leo Hammer-Spokane, Washington; brothers and sisters Pascal “Buck” Hammer SR (Barb)-Pablo, John Hammer (Kathleen)-Ronan, Annie Hammer-St. Ignatius, Helen Hammer and numerous cousins. Tony and Lynda were blessed with 19 grandchildren and they all knew him as “PAPA.” He has taken his last scenic ride to join his family that has gone before him and will be met with open arms. He will be in everyone’s hearts here forever.
As our son Joseph said “Dad I hope your WINGS fit well.”
The family would like to thank the Fresenius Kidney Care of Polson and Charlie Morigeau (his own personal driver as Tony would say), Dr. Cullis and all of his nurses Eva Anderson and Char Hunter of Ronan Tribal Health, the nurses and staff at St. Luke's and at Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell. They all made his last days comfortable for him. Friends and family who helped him with rides or just by calling and checking on him, thank you. A very heart felt thank you to Council Woman Carole Lankford and Char O’Neil of Tribal Health for getting arrangements made so that family could be in Kalispell close by him. You will never know how much it was appreciated. God Bless