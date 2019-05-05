HELENA - Archie Arthur Carlson was raised in Missoula by parents Carl and Nora Hatton Carlson and attended Hellgate High School. He enlisted in the Army in '64 & worked stateside with NIKI guided missiles. Following his return to Missoula from military service, Archie worked at White Pine & BFI before retiring back to Hellgate Ranch.
He was preceded in death by his parents & brother Walter Carlson of Missoula. Survivors include one sister, Mildred Carlson Dommer of Ledger, four nephews Loren (Kristy) Dommer Denver, Colorado, Erik (Jolene) Dommer, Shelby, Jon Dommer of Ledger, Brian Dommer, Helena and a niece, Anita (Mark) Dommer Nesland of West Virginia. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Missoula City Cemetery with a family gathering to follow at the cemetery. Memorials suggested to your Local VFW.