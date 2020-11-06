Ardella Mae Fraley (nee Hespenheide)

MISSOULA - Ardella Mae “Ardie” Fraley passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, after a short illness on Tuesday November 3, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital. She was 83 years old.
Ardie was born on March 30, 1937 in Mankato, Minnesota to George and Alta Hespenheide. She was raised in Belle Plaine, Minnesota and graduated from Concordia Academy before becoming a RN and earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from the U of MN and her Master’s in Nursing from MSU, Bozeman.
Ardie is survived by her children Tim, Steven Kramer, Roger (Elaine), Susan Kramer and Mary (Troy) Plaster; her grandchildren Azahar, Wade (Melissa), Larissa (Matt), Zack (Amanda), Max and Christina; and her great-granddaughter Bailey Lyn. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee (“Bob”) Fraley, her parents and her brother Roger (Shirley) Hespenheide.
Ardie was an Associate Professor of Nursing at MSU and also worked as a Nurse Practitioner. After retiring she served part-time as an elementary school nurse and a parish nurse for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she was an active member for over 40 years. Ardie was a loving mother, grandmother and wife who always had a kind word and smile for everyone she encountered. She lived by the following words (Barry Stevens, Person to Person), “But understanding alone is not enough. When I understand something but do not put it into action, nothing has been accomplished either in the outside world or within myself.” She forever will be missed.
The family has chosen at this time to postpone her memorial service
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
