MISSOULA — Arleen A. Goudette, 84, passed away May 7, 2019, with family at her side at her home in Missoula. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Stevensville next to her husband. No service will be held at her request. Any cards can be mailed to 290 Morias Lane, Stevensville, MT 59870 on her behalf. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
