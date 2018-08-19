BRADENTON, Florida — Arlene Bartlett, 81, of Bradenton, Florida, born Jan. 10, 1937, passed away at home on July 12, 2018, after a battle with ovarian cancer surrounded by family and loved ones.
She was born in Batavia, New York to Norman and Edith Colby of East Pembroke, New York. She married William Bartlett, July 7, 1956. After several moves they resided in Lolo, owning and operating the Lolo Creek Store until moving to Manatee County, Florida, in 1993.
She attended the Bayshore Church of the Nazarene since 1993 and worked as the church secretary from 2001 until her illness kept her from working. Her faith and church were so very important to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband William on March 3, 2000.
She is survived by daughters, Debi Baksh (Doron Levi) of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Faith Connell (Gene) of Missoula and sons Jack Bartlett (Mitzi) of El Paso, Texas, and Jeff Bartlett of Bradenton, Florida, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Also, three sister-in-law’s and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arlene’s children would like to express a very special thank you to Rebekah Carulli, Nancy & Pat Grimes and Sandy Ouderkirk who have helped tremendously thru her illness.
Covell Cremation and Funeral Center was in charge of funeral arrangements. A service was held at Bayshore Church of the Nazarene. Memorial contributions can be made to Bayshore Church of the Nazarene, 2311 57th Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34207 or Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205.