FLORENCE — Arlene Heitzman Hawk passed away in her sleep on Dec. 17, 2018. She was born July 16, 1943, in Hardin, to Walter and Mary Benzel Heitzman. Arlene was known and loved by everyone in her community and her loving personality will be missed.
She was a graduate of Hardin High School and attended the University of Montana. Arlene was active in the Florence Carlton Community Church. She served on the church council for many years, where she held the position of president.
For thirty years Arlene was co-owner, with her husband Ray, of Hawk Auction Co. in Stevensville. Not only was she an asset in running the company, she was also an accomplished auctioneer. She had the honor of being the first woman auctioneer in the state of Montana. For over 10 years she taught the class on auctioning antiques at the auction school in Billings. She accompanied her husband Ray on many buying trips to the East and Midwest where she became an expert on many different types of antiques and collectibles.
Her husband ran and served in the State House of Representatives and she was right there with him, working to get him elected and always giving him encouragement. She was a member of the spouse's club and was instrumental in procuring many antique pieces that adorn the capital to this day.
She was also an important member of the Ravalli County Republican Women's Club, where she served as 1st vice president. She served on the board as parliamentarian and as MC during the regular meetings where she introduced the speakers for that day. There were many dinners and luncheons organized and put together by her. She will be sorely missed.
Her parents Walter and Mary Heitzman, of Hardin, preceded Arlene in death. She is survived by her husband Ray of 55 years, son Joe of West Virginia, daughter Lynn and grandson Brandon of Stevensville. She is survived by her sister, Joarme and husband Stan Harms of Denver, Colorado, Rhonda and her husband Rick Brown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, her brother Merle Heitzman and wife Nancy of Ft. Benton, Montana, and brother Duane Heitzman of Hardin. Arlene is also survived by an extended family of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Services will be Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Florence Carlton Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florence Carlton Community Church building fund. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.