CLINTON — Arlene Lobdell McFarland, 92, of Clinton, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 peacefully in her home.
She was born in Grenora, North Dakota, Jan. 6, 1928 to William and Violet Lobdell. As a girl she lived in Coleridge with her family.
Gram loved her farm, her cows, her garden and hiking in the mountains, spending time with family and especially her many grandchildren. She was always up for a good game of cards and loved feeding her deer and turkeys in the winter. She also had a great love for our savior Jesus Christ and her bible.
Survivors include her children; Gene McFarland, Jack McFarland, Gary McFarland, Diane Baker, Donna Gamble, Clay McFarland, sister Mildred Louise Mcgary and hundreds of grandchildren.
Arlene was laid to rest at her family ranch.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
