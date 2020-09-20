Arlene Lobdell McFarland

She was born in Grenora, North Dakota, Jan. 6, 1928 to William and Violet Lobdell. As a girl she lived in Coleridge with her family.

Gram loved her farm, her cows, her garden and hiking in the mountains, spending time with family and especially her many grandchildren. She was always up for a good game of cards and loved feeding her deer and turkeys in the winter. She also had a great love for our savior Jesus Christ and her bible.