MISSOULA — Arlene Mae (Eschenbacher) Cooper, 83, went to be with her Lord on Feb. 2, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1935 in Bertha, Minnesota. She grew up in Iowa, graduating from Paullina High School in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart Vernon Lee Cooper in 1954. She was active in the Lutheran church and was a partner in the family business. She took great pride in being a mother and grandmother and very much enjoyed being with her family.
She is survived by: her children Kim (Rod) Baasch, Sheryl (Larry) Mink, Blair (Becky) Cooper, Michelle (Joe) Bonito and Matthew Cooper: 10 grandchildren – Chad, Luke (Jessica), Jonathon, Nathan, Destiny, Casey, Austin, Emily, Andrew (Natalie), Jeffrey; and sisters Janice (Warren) Melles and Melissa (Doug) Johns; and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, George and Hulda Eschenbacher; infant daughter, Pamela; brother, George; sisters, Rosemary and Rebecca.
A celebration of her life is being planned for this summer in Polson.