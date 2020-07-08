MISSOULA — With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Arlene Myllymaki who passed away on Friday, June 26 at her home in Missoula. Arlene was born on Oct. 4, 1940 and was the daughter of Walter and Helen Myllymaki. Arlene was a proud Finn who spent her early years on the family’s farm north of Stanford and attended a one-room schoolhouse. Following her high school graduation, Arlene attended the University of Montana and completed degrees in journalism and history while raising two young children. She worked for UM’s Upward Bound program, wrote for the Kaimin, and won many awards for writing short stories that described the lives of Finns in central Montana. One of her proudest accomplishments was being named as a guest editor for Mademoiselle Magazine. She taught high school journalism, English, and history in Missoula and Broadus, Montana and in southern Minnesota. She also served as the advisor of the schools’ student newspapers where she encouraged students to use the written word to challenge conventional thinking and social norms. After completing her master’s degree at Mankato State University, she returned to Montana where she continued her teaching career and eventually became the founding director for Kalispell's Laser High School. Arlene was an avid reader, tenacious letter writer, and a Grizzly fan who was known for hosting epic tailgate parties and St. Urho’s day gatherings. She also spent many years traveling the northwest to collect antiques that filled her Kalispell home.