Armond M. Daigle

MISSOULA - Where do we start honoring a life well lived? Armond was kind, adventurous, loving, loyal and could make anyone laugh. He was simply the best.

Armond will always be remembered for his ability to bring humor to any situation, whether it was a quick, witty line, an impersonation, or well-planned prank. His ability to take you places with his storytelling was legendary.

Anything to do with the outdoors, Armond was there. Hunting, fishing, and sunset pontoon rides with family and friends were cherished times. He loved backcountry horseback riding to high mountain lakes, spending time at hunting camp, snow skiing, water skiing and camping. He was always ready for the adventure. The two summers he spent building the cabin on the river at Seeley Lake was his dream come true.

Armond was born on the “2nd month, 3rd day, ’48” in Missoula to Bill and Isabelle Daigle. He was the seventh of nine brothers and sisters. His school age years were spent throughout Washington and Montana. He graduated from Loyola High School in Missoula and served in the US Army. He then settled in Missoula and after several jobs began his career at Borden Chemical.