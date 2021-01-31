Armond M. Daigle

MISSOULA - Where do we start honoring a life well lived? Armond was kind, adventurous, loving, loyal and could make anyone laugh. He was simply the best.
Armond will always be remembered for his ability to bring humor to any situation, whether it was a quick, witty line, an impersonation, or well-planned prank. His ability to take you places with his storytelling was legendary.
Anything to do with the outdoors, Armond was there. Hunting, fishing, and sunset pontoon rides with family and friends were cherished times. He loved backcountry horseback riding to high mountain lakes, spending time at hunting camp, snow skiing, water skiing and camping. He was always ready for the adventure. The two summers he spent building the cabin on the river at Seeley Lake was his dream come true.
Armond was born on the “2nd month, 3rd day, ’48” in Missoula to Bill and Isabelle Daigle. He was the seventh of nine brothers and sisters. His school age years were spent throughout Washington and Montana. He graduated from Loyola High School in Missoula and served in the US Army. He then settled in Missoula and after several jobs began his career at Borden Chemical.
Armond retired from Borden Chemical in 2013 after 47 years of dedication. He was a great colleague, and in later years, an exceptional boss. However, he will be most remembered for the lifelong friendships built over his many years at Borden.
Armond will lovingly be remembered by the love of his life for 42 years, Darlene, his children, Brian (Melissa) Daigle, Leah Bartlett, Michelle Sullivan, Marci (Darren) Boehm, and Melanie Sullivan, his brother, Fred (Pat) Daigle, and his sisters, Donna Marie, Pat Grey, and Laura (Leo) Dougherty. He was the best Papa to Jenay & Calvin, Kiya & Kory, Hayden & Halle, Justin, and Trent & Alexis. He was loved dearly by his many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to current circumstances, there will not be a service. The best way to celebrate his life is to think of him in all your outdoor adventures. He will be in every creek and river, every sunrise and sunset. Think of him when you look to the moon and stars.
“A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” - Maya Angelou
In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation in Armond’s name to Watson’s Children Shelter at watsonschildrensshelter.org. At the request of the family, please share your favorite memories at creamationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.