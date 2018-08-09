STEVENSVILLE — Arnold "Arnie" G. Evenson, 71, of Stevensville passed away Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 with his loving wife Feline by his side. He was born Oct. 18, 1946, to his parents Alfred and Margaret Evenson in Kooskia, Idaho.
He is survived by his wife Feline, their children; Brandon (Marcy) Evenson, Nicholas (Rita) Davis, Aaron (Rita) Davis, Aaron (Amanda) Evenson and Shellee (Alvin) Ives. His much loved 17 grandkids, sister Lila (Bill) Anderson and Brother Jerry (Betty) Evenson. As well as many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be Friday, August 10 at 6 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 409 Buck St., Stevensville, MT. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.