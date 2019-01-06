MISSOULA — Arnie, 71, of Missoula, passed away on Jan. 2, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Arnie was born on Jan. 22, 1947, in Hazeltown, North Dakota, to Gustuff and Freida Weist. He joined his brother, John, and sister, Nadine.
In December 1967 Arnie met the woman he would come to love for 50 years, Kathleen Sharbono. They married on June 28, 1968, later to be joined by a daughter, Annette, and a son, Scott.
Arnie enjoyed camping, fishing and vacation trips with his large family. He loved photography and was always seen with a camera in hand. He was loved and will be missed by the Minster and Loewen families.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents, “Mom and Dad Sharbono” and “Uncle Bruce”.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy, daughter Annette (Todd) Wolff and son Scott (Dawn) Wiest; grandkids Troy and Derek Wolff and Courtney Wiest; and his beloved puppies Gizmo and Izzy and grandpuppy Tucker.
A Celebration of Arnie’s life has taken place. Private interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.